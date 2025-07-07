SOF fighters infiltrate from rear and conduct successful raid on occupiers’ position near Russian border. VIDEO

A group of operators from one of the Special Operations Forces units conducted a successful raid from the rear on an enemy position near the Russian border, eliminating the occupiers.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, accompanied by a video, according to Censor.NET.

"Border, rain, and enemy concentration are not obstacles but routine working conditions for Special Operations Forces operators. The SOF warriors operate non-stop on the hottest front-line sections and behind the line of contact, delivering devastating blows to the enemy," the post reads.

It is noted that this time, a group of operators from one of the Special Operations Forces units conducted a lightning-fast raid on the enemy position.

Thanks to thorough preparation, coordination, and professionalism, the warriors achieved their objective, the Command emphasized.

The operation resulted in the destruction of enemy personnel, seizure of trophies, and invaluable combat experience gained.