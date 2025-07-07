ENG
Russian military continue executing their own troops: "He needs to be killed, f#ck it" – Defense Intelligence of Ukraine interception. AUDIO

Russian occupiers continue the practice of executing their own servicemen.

The audio interception was made public by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"This time, a Russian soldier was executed over what the commander considered an incorrect proposal regarding the timing of the unit’s movement," the intelligence report stated.

Russian Army (9564) interception (67) Defense Intelligence (331)
