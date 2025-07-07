Russian military continue executing their own troops: "He needs to be killed, f#ck it" – Defense Intelligence of Ukraine interception. AUDIO
Russian occupiers continue the practice of executing their own servicemen.
The audio interception was made public by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.
"This time, a Russian soldier was executed over what the commander considered an incorrect proposal regarding the timing of the unit’s movement," the intelligence report stated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password