National Guardsmen show kill zone created for occupiers in Kharkiv region: equipment destroyed thanks to it. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the 13th National Guard Brigade "Khartiia" showed a so-called kill zone created in the Kharkiv region for Russian invaders. The soldiers also destroyed a dozen enemy infantrymen, vehicles, motorcycles, and supply depots.

They shared the video on their social media accounts, Censor.NET reports.

As seen in the released footage, thanks to the effective work of our drone operators, Russian assault troops fail to approach our positions either on foot or by transport.

"A kill zone is an area fully covered by direct and effective fire; it is an ambush element where enemy forces are trapped and destroyed. The goal of the forces setting the ambush is to quickly eliminate or capture enemy soldiers within the kill zone," the "Khartiia" unit explained.

