Soldiers from 121st Brigade of TDF demonstrated combat capabilities of Bofors L70 anti-aircraft gun whilst defending skies over Odesa region. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 121st Separate Territorial Defence Forces Brigade have shared footage of their combat operations to defend the skies over the Odesa region during one of the Russian forces’ large-scale attacks.

According to Censor.NET, servicemen from the 121st Territorial Defence Forces Brigade described their combat operations, during which they shot down Russian kamikaze drones and one of the enemy’s missiles.

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A Ukrainian gunner on a Bofors L70 anti-aircraft artillery system, with the call sign "Bodia", noted that the air situation in the region has recently become significantly more challenging due to an increase in the number of Russian attacks.

According to the soldier, the crew managed to destroy a number of enemy drones, as well as a Russian missile as it approached Odesa.

"The missile was flying; we could see it. We were preparing to intercept it, as it was heading straight for us. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of my crew, the target was successfully neutralised with several rounds," said the Ukrainian defender.

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