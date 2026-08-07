Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed over 5,300 aerial targets and 48,000 drones in July, - Air Force. VIDEO

During July 2026, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed more than 5,300 aerial targets and neutralised more than 48,000 tactical-level drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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According to official figures, in July Ukrainian defenders destroyed:

111 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

10 ‘Iskander-M/KN-23’ ballistic missiles;

24 ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles;

49 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles;

1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

2 Kh-35 anti-ship missiles from the ‘Bal’ system;

3,656 Shahed-131/136/238 attack drones;

888 reconnaissance UAVs;

707 Lancet attack drones.

In addition, the Ukrainian military neutralised over 48,000 tactical-level drones.

The Air Force carried out over 1,500 combat sorties

The Air Force also reported that during July, the air force carried out over 1,500 sorties.

Of these, over 1,100 sorties were dedicated to fighter air cover, whilst a further 300 were aimed at striking enemy targets and providing air support to Ukrainian troops.

See more: 147 UAVs launched by Russian Federation over Ukraine: air defense neutralized 114 targets. INFOGRAPHICS