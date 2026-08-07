ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10600 visitors online
News Result of the work of the air force
586 1

147 UAVs launched by Russian Federation over Ukraine: air defense neutralized 114 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

The Shahed attack on August 7: how did the air defense work?

On the night of August 7, Russia launched 147 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This is mentioned in a report by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Yes, launches of Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones were recorded from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Gvardeysk – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Read more: European Commission comments on Zelenskyy’s statement on reduced air defence missile supplies: We are working at full capacity

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 114 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

A total of 29 attack UAVs were recorded striking 15 locations, and debris was found at 4 locations.

The enemy's attack is currently ongoing, and enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Атака шахедів 7 серпня: як відпрацювала ППО?

Author: 

shoot out (18361) Anti-aircraft warfare (2284) Air forces (2153)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 