European Commission comments on Zelenskyy’s statement on reduced air defence missile supplies: We are working at full capacity

The European Commission has commented on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that supplies of air defence missiles to Ukraine have fallen threefold.

European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari said this, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

He recalled that this year, the EU allocated EUR 8.5 billion to Ukraine for defence purposes. The funds will be used for fighter jets, missiles and various types of drones.

Ukraine provides its European partners with a list of the equipment it needs.

"We examine this list and act on its basis. It is entirely possible that Ukraine may, for example, request interceptors or related equipment, and we can then consider the matter. Thus, information continues to be exchanged, equipment lists continue to be submitted, and contracts continue to be concluded. We review them extremely quickly and then make the relevant payments," Ujvari said.

The spokesperson noted that Ukraine could request funding to purchase interceptor missiles and other equipment even if they are manufactured outside the EU.

Read more: PURL, SAFE, countering Russian ballistic missiles and European integration: Zelenskyy meets Latvian FM

"Ukraine must determine exactly what it needs, meaning that it has complete freedom to choose essentially any equipment. Of course, the primary objective is to consider weapons manufactured in the EU and Ukraine. If, for any reason, exceptions are needed, and the situation must be considered in a broader global context, this is also an option provided for under the relevant rules, so we can take such scenarios into account as well," he explained.

The European Commission spokesperson also assured that there would be "no summer break" in allocating defence funding to Ukraine.

"We are working at full capacity day and night to achieve the maximum possible progress as quickly as possible," he concluded.

Read more: Our ballistic missiles and FREYJA should deliver results in 2026–2027, – Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that supplies of air defence missiles to Ukraine had fallen threefold, even though Ukraine’s partners had the missiles available.

Zelenskyy also suggested that the reduction in anti-ballistic missile supplies by Ukraine’s partners could be a means of putting pressure on Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine receives another €3.47 billion from EU for defence and priority needs