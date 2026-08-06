Our ballistic missiles and FREYJA should deliver results in 2026–2027, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting on the development of Ukraine’s ballistic programme and the FREYJA anti-ballistic system. According to him, Ukraine already possesses the necessary scientific and manufacturing capabilities and expects to achieve key results in 2026–2027.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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Ukrainian ballistics and FREYJA

"I held a meeting on the preparation of our ballistic defence programme and the progress of tasks under the FREYJA anti-ballistic programme. The agencies involved reported on current requirements and the stages that have been completed to date. We have set a timetable and identified those responsible for the programme components that require acceleration," the post states.

According to Zelenskyy, the National Security and Defence Council, the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Defence, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, the Brave1 team and the most technologically advanced teams in the Ukrainian defence industry are all involved in this work

"Developing our own ballistics and creating a new anti-ballistic system is a task that only a very small number of countries in the world have managed to accomplish. Ukraine has this capability. Ukrainians have the necessary scientific base and expertise. We can confirm that our arms manufacturers have already reached the required standard. We expect that by 2026–2027, Ukraine will achieve the necessary results," added the Head of State.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Freya: Ukraine can build missile and launcher. We should work with partners on radars and sensors

Challenges

The meeting also addressed key challenges, namely access to critical components, further steps in technological cooperation with partners, and the localisation of production.

"Thank you to everyone involved who is fulfilling their commitments on time. I am also grateful to our partners who are helping and who have themselves joined our main defence programmes. FREYJA is moving forward, and that is important.

Europe needs a truly large-scale capability, shared by all of us, to defend itself effectively against any ballistic threats. We support and look forward to our partner countries, which are capable of making their own contribution, joining the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition," said Zelenskyy.

Discussions also took place regarding cooperation with partners on PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles.

"I expect the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence to deliver results in their communications with partners, which have already been identified and discussed on numerous occasions. Glory to Ukraine!" the President concluded.

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