Zelenskyy on Freya: Ukraine can build missile and launcher. We should work with partners on radars and sensors
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and its European partners are working to develop the joint Freya anti-ballistic missile system, with 10 countries and 12 manufacturers already involved.
The head of state made the statement at a meeting of ambassadors, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.
Details
He described the idea of creating a joint Ukrainian-European anti-ballistic missile system as "one of Ukraine’s most ambitious ideas."
According to Zelenskyy, Freya will be "quick to produce," while its key advantage will be that it is tested in real combat.
"Ukraine is capable of producing the missile itself and the launcher. But cooperation with those European countries and companies that have radars, sensors and everything else required for an effective anti-ballistic missile system is crucial," the president explained.
Negotiations are currently underway, with each coalition member represented "in a trilateral format" – at the level of its leader, national security adviser and the manufacturer or manufacturers of the necessary equipment.
Who is part of the coalition?
It comprises 10 countries — Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom — as well as 12 manufacturers.
"But the anti-ballistic missile coalition and the Freya project are open to other participants capable of genuinely strengthening pan-European security... For example, countries that do not have the relevant manufacturing capabilities but possess interceptor missiles for Patriot and contribute these missiles to strengthening our ability to defend our skies — we would be delighted to welcome them into this anti-ballistic missile coalition," Zelenskyy concluded.
What is known?
- The Freya project was first reported in May this year. It involves developing an air defence system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. However, analysts warn that it will take months before a combat-ready battery can be deployed.
- On July 15, 2026, Zelenskyy announced the launch of the Freya project to develop a European anti-ballistic missile system and said that Ukraine was moving closer to producing missiles for Patriot.
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