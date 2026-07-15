Ukraine and Europe will create anti-ballistic shield together for first time, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of the Freya project to develop a European anti-ballistic missile system and stated that Ukraine is moving closer to producing missiles for the Patriot system.

The head of state made these remarks during events marking Ukrainian Statehood Day, according to Censor.NET.

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"For the first time, Ukraine and Europe will be working together to create an anti-ballistic shield. This is a historic project in which Ukraine is not an observer but one of the leaders, bringing together countries and Europe’s strongest defence enterprises. The Freya project has been launched.

We will do everything to build Europe’s anti-ballistic system by uniting all European anti-ballistic capabilities. So that the skies above our nations are protected, so that dictators cannot dictate how free people in Europe should live. So that the lives of people in Ukraine and every European country do not depend on whether Putin and his ilk have ballistic missiles or not," he emphasised.

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine is moving closer to being able to produce missiles for the Patriot system.

"And it may become the third country in history to have this agreement and this privilege. I would like to thank the President of the United States for a political decision that is already historic, one that will help save the lives of thousands of people in Ukraine," the head of state added.

Read more: Russia fired 2 missiles and 122 UAVs at Ukraine: air defense neutralized 101 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

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