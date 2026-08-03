"We will do our utmost to end war before winter," said Zelenskyy

Ukraine is doing everything in its power to bring the war with Russia to an end before the start of winter 2026.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Action plan

The President outlined a further step-by-step action plan designed to force Russia to agree to peace as quickly as possible.

"This year, your (the ambassadors’ – ed.) task is to provide maximum support for the external track in relations with partners on behalf of the Ukrainian government," Zelenskyy noted.

As the head of state noted, it is as yet difficult to predict the exact timeframe within which diplomacy, long-term influence, and domestic and international sanctions will prove effective. However, the combined pressure must become so powerful as to leave the Russian Federation with no choice but to end the war.

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Tentative timeline

"We will do our utmost to ensure this happens before winter, in the autumn, but we clearly understand who we are dealing with and that Putin hopes to drag this war out further. He is preparing a mobilisation and new attacks. We can see Russia’s true intentions; we are uniting our partners and putting pressure on the aggressor," Zelenskyy concluded.

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