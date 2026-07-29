Witkoff and Kushner agreed to visit Kyiv for first time following meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in U.S., - Financial Times
As part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have agreed to visit Kyiv for the first time.
According to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda, Financial Times learned of this from sources.
What is known?
It is reported that Witkoff and Kushner’s agreement to visit Kyiv became known following the meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington.
The publication writes that the current negotiations mark a sharp turnaround from the tensions that once defined this relationship. Furthermore, in private conversations, Zelenskyy has credited the months-long direct engagement at the advisor level with changing Trump’s view of the war and Ukraine’s prospects.
According to people close to both presidents, his task was to convince Trump that supporting Ukraine was in the U.S.’s interest and to appeal to the president’s desire to be associated with success—an argument that has gained traction in recent months.
Trump’s attitude toward Putin has changed
The publication also notes that Trump has begun to take a more critical stance toward Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s intransigence and to view Ukraine’s military successes more favorably, but some of his supporters from the "America First" camp remain deeply skeptical about long-term support for Kyiv.
Background
- Earlier, American blogger Laura Loomer had reported on a possible visit to Ukraine by U.S. President Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
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Earlier, on 22 July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner. The parties discussed intensifying diplomatic efforts and steps to bring peace closer.
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On 28 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
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