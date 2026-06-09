Zelenskyy on talks with Witkoff and Kushner: It is important to step up diplomatic efforts to end war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared details of his conversation with US President's special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

He announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the conversation

The Head of State described the dialogue with the senior US officials as "very positive".

"I am grateful for their willingness to work as actively as possible in the coming weeks to give a boost to diplomacy aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. We understand how much of the world’s attention is focused on the situation surrounding Iran. But our shared goal of peace in Europe remains on the agenda," said Zelenskyy.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds call with U.S. envoys Witkoff and Kushner – Axios

The agenda for June and the Kremlin’s plans

During the telephone conversation, the parties coordinated their positions in detail and discussed future prospects in the context of the upcoming G7 summit, as well as a number of other important international security events scheduled for this June.

In addition, the President briefed White House representatives on the latest intelligence from Ukrainian security services and intelligence agencies regarding Russia’s actual plans.

"I shared the intelligence we have regarding Moscow’s intentions. I am grateful for the words of respect for Ukrainians and the positive assessment of Ukraine’s positions. Thank you, America! Thank you to Moldova for its hospitality," the Ukrainian leader concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy to travel to Estonia on June 9 for Nordic-Baltic Eight summit

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv has been waiting a very long time for a visit from representatives of the US president, as the war in Iran is currently the main issue for the US.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is in constant contact with the US negotiating team and is awaiting their visit.

On 8 May, Zelenskyy stated that US President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are due to visit Ukraine "at the turn of spring and summer".

Read more: Putin interpreted Zelenskyy’s letter as sign that Ukraine does not want negotiations, - Lavrov