Zelenskyy to travel to Estonia on June 9 for Nordic-Baltic Eight summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska will visit Estonia on 9 June.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a report by ERR released in Tallinn.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Official visit program and NB8 summit

Zelenskyy is reported to be taking part in a summit of the Nordic-Baltic Eight.

Meetings are also planned with Estonian President Alar Karis and Prime Minister Kristen Michal. During the talks, the parties will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and Estonia, the development of the defense industry, Ukraine’s path to the EU and NATO, as well as European security issues.

A separate discussion is planned on Russia’s responsibility for its aggression and war crimes, increasing pressure on Russia, and the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

"President Zelenskyy’s visit to Estonia comes at a time when the future of European security is being determined, and it is important that Ukraine and Europe be involved in all negotiations that concern them," Estonian President Alar Karis said.

Read more: Ukraine and Estonia agree on cooperation in UAVs

Additional meetings and international cooperation

As part of the visit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will also meet with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna.

The first ladies of Ukraine and Estonia will hold separate events with representatives of the education and science sectors. They will take part in the signing of memorandums of cooperation between Estonian universities and the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies, and will also visit the Estonian Centre for International Development, ESTDEV.

A ceremony is also planned during the visit to mark the start of the mandates of two honorary consuls of Ukraine in Estonia.

Earlier, Estonia confirmed its support for Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO.

Read more: Estonia confirmed its support for Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO