Estonia confirmed its support for Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine and expressed his readiness to continue working toward its accession to the European Union and NATO following a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Tallinn.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by Kristen Michal on the social media platform X.

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Support for Ukraine and its progress toward the EU and NATO

According to the Estonian prime minister, Ukraine is part of the European family, and support for the country will continue until a just and lasting peace is achieved. During the meeting, the parties also discussed further cooperation in the areas of European integration and security policy.

Michal emphasized that Estonia will continue to work toward supporting Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO and deepening bilateral relations.

Read more: Ukraine to increase LNG imports from Baltic region; long-term agreement reached, - Svyrydenko

Defense, Reconstruction, and Response to Russian Attacks

During the talks, particular attention was paid to defense, energy, reconstruction, and innovation. The Estonian side also condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"Russia continues its reign of terror. Our thoughts are with the victims of last night’s devastating attacks on Ukrainian cities. Russia is in despair. Ukraine stands firm. And our pressure on the aggressor will continue," said Kristen Michal.

It was previously reported that Ukraine and Estonia had agreed to cooperate in the field of UAVs.