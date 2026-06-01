Ukraine to increase LNG imports from Baltic region; long-term agreement reached, - Svyrydenko

Ukraine will receive more liquefied natural gas from the Baltic region.

This was reported on her Telegram channel by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, who is currently on an official visit to Latvia, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to Svyrydenko, an agreement was reached on long-term LNG supplies via the Klaipėda terminal during intergovernmental consultations in Vilnius.

Liquefied natural gas can be supplied by both U.S. and Middle Eastern producers. Ukraine’s Naftogaz has already received such shipments. Our agreements will allow us to expand this supply channel.

"An important step for our resilience," the prime minister noted.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers scraps restrictions on foreign travel for all women, Svyrydenko says

What happened before?

It was previously reported that Svyrydenko will begin a visit to Latvia today.