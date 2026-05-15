Cabinet of Ministers scraps restrictions on foreign travel for all women, Svyrydenko says
On 15 May, the government lifted restrictions on foreign travel for all Ukrainian women without exception.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Details
"The government is lifting restrictions on crossing the border for all women without exception, regardless of the positions they hold in state authorities, local self-government bodies, state-owned enterprises, and courts," Svyrydenko specified.
- As a reminder, on 6 May, the Cabinet of Ministers first lifted travel restrictions for a number of categories of women working in public service.
More on the previous restrictions
The restrictions had been in force since January 2023, when President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision by the National Security and Defence Council restricting travel outside Ukraine for public officials, which also applied to women holding the relevant positions. They were allowed to leave the country only on official business trips.
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