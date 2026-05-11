Travel abroad has been made easier for female civil servants: government resolution took effect today

Starting today, Ukraine has officially simplified the rules for traveling abroad for most women in public service. Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 587 has come into effect, repealing the previous strict restrictions.

According to the SBGS, changes have been made to the Rules for Crossing the State Border by Citizens of Ukraine, reports Censor.NET.

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From now on, female employees of state agencies, local governments, and state-owned enterprises will be able to cross the border without additional permits or official business trips.

Who is still subject to restrictions? The regulatory changes do not apply to women holding key leadership positions. For top management of state agencies and government bodies, the rules remain unchanged—travel is permitted only for official business.

Updates to the lists for border guards: According to the resolution, heads of institutions are required to:

Within three days, submit to the State Border Guard Service administration updated lists of female officials who remain subject to the travel ban.

Going forward, report personnel changes no later than the day after the relevant decision is made.

As a reminder, the restrictions were introduced in early 2023. At that time, travel for all categories of civil servants and lawmakers was permitted only for official business trips. The current resolution significantly expands the rights of women who work in the public sector but are not part of senior management.

Read more: Issue of banning non-military female officials from leaving country will be reviewed within two weeks, - Svyrydenko