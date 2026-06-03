Ukraine and Estonia agree on cooperation in UAVs
Drone Industry
Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko held meetings with Estonia’s leadership in Tallinn.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing her Facebook post.
Defense and security ties grow closer
During talks with Estonian President Alar Karis, Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar and Prime Minister Kristen Michal, the parties agreed to strengthen defense cooperation.
This includes, in particular, developing cooperation in UAVs. They also agreed to expand the regular exchange of experience in responding to security challenges.
Energy and sanctions in focus of talks
The parties also discussed support for Ukraine’s energy sector. Estonia’s contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has already exceeded €2.6 million.
The Ukrainian side said it was ready to share its experience in decentralizing energy generation and managing the system under difficult conditions.
The talks also focused on sanctions policy against Russia, including work on the 21st sanctions package and efforts to counter the shadow fleet.
"We also discussed further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, including work on the 21st sanctions package and countering the shadow fleet," the prime minister added.
In addition, the parties discussed the Bring Kids Back UA initiative to return Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia.
- Earlier, Svyrydenko said that Ukraine would receive more liquefied natural gas from the Baltics.
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