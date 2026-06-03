Ukraine and Estonia agree on cooperation in UAVs

Drone Industry

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko held meetings with Estonia’s leadership in Tallinn.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing her Facebook post.

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Defense and security ties grow closer

During talks with Estonian President Alar Karis, Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar and Prime Minister Kristen Michal, the parties agreed to strengthen defense cooperation.

This includes, in particular, developing cooperation in UAVs. They also agreed to expand the regular exchange of experience in responding to security challenges.

Read more: Estonia and Latvia report drone threat

Energy and sanctions in focus of talks

The parties also discussed support for Ukraine’s energy sector. Estonia’s contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has already exceeded €2.6 million.

The Ukrainian side said it was ready to share its experience in decentralizing energy generation and managing the system under difficult conditions.

The talks also focused on sanctions policy against Russia, including work on the 21st sanctions package and efforts to counter the shadow fleet.

"We also discussed further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, including work on the 21st sanctions package and countering the shadow fleet," the prime minister added.

In addition, the parties discussed the Bring Kids Back UA initiative to return Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia.

Earlier, Svyrydenko said that Ukraine would receive more liquefied natural gas from the Baltics.

Read more: Estonia and Latvia report drone threat