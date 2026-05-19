Estonia and Latvia report drone threat

Estonia and Latvia have reported an aerial threat due to suspected drone activity in border areas. The militaries of both countries warned of a potential airspace violation and continue to monitor the situation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Latvian Radio’s Pusdiena and ERR.

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After noon, on 19 May, Estonia’s Armed Forces warned of a possible aerial threat in the south of the country due to suspected drone activity.

According to ERR, citing military data, alerts were sent to residents of Tartu, Voru, and Jogeva County. At the same time, residents of Tallinn also reported receiving warnings.

Threat covered several regions

According to the Estonian military, the potential danger concerns the areas of Tartu, Jogeva, Viljandi, Valga, Voru, and Polva.

Details about the origin or type of the drones have not yet been officially disclosed.

Read more: Ukraine is not using Latvian airspace to launch attacks on Russia, - Foreign Ministry

Possible drone also detected in Latvia

Meanwhile, neighboring Latvia also issued a warning about a possible airspace violation.

According to Colonel Maris Tutins of Latvia’s National Armed Forces, one drone most likely entered the country’s airspace and is currently in Preili Municipality.

As the Latvian military representative explained, sensors detected an unknown object shortly before 12:00.

The warning remains in effect in Ludza, Preili, Rezekne and Kraslava municipalities. The military assured that they would immediately report when the threat had ended.

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