Two drones crashed in Latvia near the border with Russia: one near an oil depot. VIDEO

On the morning of 7 May, two drones were reported to have crashed in Latvia after entering the country’s airspace from Russia. One of the drones crashed near an oil depot in the city of Rēzekne, prompting authorities to declare an air threat in the region and cancel school lessons.

According to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda", this was reported by representatives of the Latvian army and police.

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Air raid alert declared

On Thursday morning, an airspace threat was declared in the districts of Balvi, Ludza and Rēzekne. As of 07:00 this morning, the threat warning remains in force.

According to the police, one of the drones crashed on a street where an oil storage facility is located in the city of Rēzekne, 40 km from the Russian border.

According to the State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD), no elevated temperatures were detected during an inspection of the oil tanks using a thermal imager.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The VUGD is carrying out firefighting operations, and the State Police have cordoned off the affected area.

The location where the other drone crashed has not yet been established.

See more: Wreckage from yet another drone has been found in Latvia

What the Defence Minister said

Defence Minister Andris Spruds reported that he is heading to the Rēzekne region. According to him, the situation there is complex, and the threat persists.

"At present, the National Armed Forces, together with NATO allies, are exercising maximum control over the airspace; fighter jets are also in the air," he said.

The minister also noted that Ukraine has every right to defend itself and strike targets on Russian territory.

Read more: Latvia will supply additional CVR(T) armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine

"At first glance, there is a possibility that these are drones launched from the Ukrainian side targeting sites in Russia. But this is merely speculation; the information needs to be verified," he added.

Classes cancelled in the region

In Rēzekne, the Rēzekne and Ludza districts, classes have been cancelled today in all educational institutions.

Drones falling in Latvia