Latvia will supply additional CVR(T) armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Latvia has decided to provide Ukraine with additional CVR(T)-type combat armored vehicles.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Latvia's military support for Ukraine amounted to 0.3% of GDP in 2025. We will continue to ensure that Ukraine maintains a strong position on the battlefield, as this brings us closer to achieving peace through negotiations," she said.

Latvian Defense Minister Spruds stated that in 2026, aid to Ukraine will amount to 0.25% of GDP.

"We support Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression and will continue to do so for as long as necessary," he said, adding that the transfer of these armored vehicles will not affect the operational capabilities of the Latvian army.

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What is known about the CVR(T) armored personnel carrier

It was one of the fastest tracked combat vehicles of its time. It is in service with the British Army and was used in the Falklands War, the Gulf Wars, and the war in Afghanistan, as well as in a number of peacekeeping operations.

Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (CVR(T)) is a series of armored combat vehicles first developed in the United Kingdom in the 1960s by Alvis to replace the company’s earlier model, the "Saladin" armored car.

CVR(T) variants include, in particular, the "Scorpion" and "Simitars" light tanks, the "Spartan" armored personnel carrier, the "Stryker" self-propelled anti-tank missile launcher, and the "Sultan" command and staff vehicle.

All CVR(T) variants feature the same suspension, engine, and welded armor hull made of aluminum armor. In total, more than 3,500 vehicles of this class have been delivered to the British Armed Forces and the armies of other countries.

This armored vehicle is designed for military operations aimed at neutralizing enemy personnel (infantry). Over the course of its service, these vehicles have undergone numerous modifications. For example, one modification included the installation of anti-cumulative screens to improve protection against the RPG-7, an external cooling system, and enhanced armor.