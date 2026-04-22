In event of Russian attack on EU, Poland must hold Suwałki Corridor and serve as pillar of NATO, - military official. PHOTO

Poland has been identified as a key pillar of NATO’s eastern flank in the event of a potential Russian attack. Warsaw is not only becoming a strategic rear base for the Baltic states, but has already begun deploying troops equipped with heavy machinery on Latvian territory.

Polish military analyst Juliusz Sabak told LIGA.net about this, reports Censor.NET.

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In the event of Russian aggression against the Baltic states, Poland will not only provide military support to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, but will also be a key element of the NATO system providing this support.

Poland’s main task is to hold the Suwałki Corridor — a 65-kilometre stretch connecting the Baltic states with the rest of the Alliance. Its blockade by Russia and Belarus would mean the isolation of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Over 300 Polish troops are already in Latvia as part of the NATO eFP mission – along with tanks and heavy equipment.

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