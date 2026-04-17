Europe expects war in Ukraine to end by 2030

In Europe, there is an expectation that the war in Ukraine will end by 2030, giving time to prepare for possible threats from Russia.

This was stated by Belgian army chief Frederik Vansina in an interview with Le Soir, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"2030 will be a difficult time for Europe. By then, the war in Ukraine will hopefully be over. Russia will be there with its army of between 650,000 and 700,000 experienced soldiers," he said.

According to him, by that time, Europe must strengthen its own defence capabilities and reach a level of military readiness that sends a clear signal to the Russian dictator.

"So by 2030, we must be able to tell Vladimir Putin that even without the Americans, he will not win a war against Europe. We still have a few years ahead of us. Thanks to the courage and blood of the Ukrainians, who are buying us this time. That is why we support them so resolutely," he added.

According to Vansina, the war in Ukraine has now effectively reached a stalemate, but Russia retains significant military potential, with up to 700,000 experienced troops on the front line.

"Russia still has a functioning war economy that produces military equipment every day, and the Russian narrative remains belligerent and offensive," the Belgian army chief said.

He also recalled Putin’s plans to increase the size of the army to 1.5 million personnel and Russia’s aggressive rhetoric about returning to the 1997 borders, which would mean pushing NATO out of Central Europe.

"As soon as this conflict in Ukraine ends, we will need to be strong enough in Europe to deter the Russians. And all of this against the backdrop of our current relations with the United States," Vansina concluded.

Read more: In Pokrovsk, enemy is being held back on northern outskirts. In south, Russians are amassing equipment and personnel, - "East" Operational Command