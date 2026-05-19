Ukraine is not using Latvian airspace to launch attacks on Russia, - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine rejects Russia's accusations that it is allegedly planning attacks on Russia from Latvian territory.

This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"There is not a shred of truth in Moscow's latest round of false claims accusing Ukraine of preparing attacks against Russia from Latvian territory. We officially refute them," he emphasized.

Tikhy stated that Ukraine does not use Latvian territory or airspace for its operations against Russia and has no intention of doing so.

"Russian disinformation is merely part of a broader propaganda campaign aimed at destabilizing public opinion in Latvia and the Baltic region as a whole."

"We thank our Latvian friends for seeing right through these lies," concluded the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more: Russia reports overnight drone attack: explosions near Moscow and strike on Yaroslavl region

What happened before?

As a reminder, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service previously issued a statement accusing Ukraine of intending to launch combat drones from the Baltic states. Russia also threatened NATO member states with "just retribution" and "strikes on decision-making centers in Latvia" if this were to happen.