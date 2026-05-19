Russia reports overnight drone attack: explosions near Moscow and strike on Yaroslavl region

On the night of May 19, explosions were again reported in the Moscow region amid a drone attack. A UAV attack was also reported in the Yaroslavl region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Russian media.

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Russian air defense claims drones were downed on the approach to Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defense forces had allegedly downed several drones moving toward the Russian capital. According to him, at least three UAVs were destroyed in total.

He also reported another drone being downed and said emergency services were working at the sites where fragments had fallen.

Attack in the Yaroslavl region

Mikhail Yevrayev, the governor of the Yaroslavl region, reported a drone strike on the region. According to him, because of the incident:

traffic was restricted on the road out of Yaroslavl toward Moscow;

security measures were taken.

Local public channels reported a possible attack on an oil refining facility or an oil pumping station, but there was no official confirmation of this information at the time of publication.

The situation is being clarified

Russian authorities traditionally claim to have "downed" most drones, while information about the consequences of strikes and possible damage to infrastructure is still being clarified.

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