Blogger Loomer says preparations underway for Kushner and Witkoff visit to Kyiv

American blogger Laura Loomer has claimed that representatives of US President Donald Trump may visit Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, she made the claim in a post on X.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Possible visit in the near future

According to Loomer, an agreement was reached during Donald Trump’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to travel to Kyiv.

"A White House source told me that during President Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy today, it was agreed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would make their first visit to Kyiv in the spirit of diplomacy and with the aim of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine," Loomer wrote.

She noted that the date and time of the trip were still being determined. Under the preliminary plan, the visit could take place within the next two weeks.

Read more: There are currently no specifics regarding possible visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Russia – Peskov

Previous contacts and parties’ expectations

Loomer also reported that she had contacted the White House with a proposal to arrange the trip. She urged Witkoff and Kushner to visit Ukraine following their meetings in Moscow.

Earlier, on 22 July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner. The parties discussed intensifying diplomatic efforts and steps to bring peace closer.

On 28 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy also met with representatives of the US defence company Lockheed Martin in Washington. The parties discussed expanding cooperation, joint weapons production, technology sharing and projects related to Patriot systems.

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner, - Axios