Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner, - Axios

On Wednesday, 22 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump’s envoys – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported this, citing a source, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Resumption of diplomatic efforts

According to the journalist, the parties discussed resuming diplomatic efforts to bring the war to an end.

No further details regarding the content of the conversation are available at present.

As a reminder:

Previously, *The New York Times* reported that US President Donald Trump’s special representatives – Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff – would visit Kyiv and Moscow only if there were new issues to discuss. Formal trips "just for the photo opportunity" are out of the question.

Read more: Ukrainians trust Zaluzhnyi, Fedorov and Budanov most, - "Rating" poll