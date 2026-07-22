Ukrainians trust Zaluzhnyi, Fedorov and Budanov most, - "Rating" poll

Ukrainians have revealed which public officials they trust the most.

This is according to the results of a poll by ‘Rating’, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Respondents were asked to assess whether they trusted certain public officials, politicians and public figures.

"The highest levels of trust are placed in Valerii Zaluzhnyi (70 per cent), Mykhailo Fedorov (65 per cent), Kyrylo Budanov (62 per cent) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (59 per cent).

Oleksandr Usyk was trusted by 54% of Ukrainians, whilst Oleksandr Syrskyi was trusted by 23% and Petro Poroshenko by 21%," the survey states.

Pollsters noted that over the past week, the level of trust in Mykhailo Fedorov has risen from 35% to 65%, whilst trust in Oleksandr Syrskyi has fallen from 39% to 23%.

Read more: Major-General Skybiuk will become new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Methodology

The survey was conducted on 20–21 July. A total of 1,000 respondents were interviewed.

The margin of error for the survey, with a confidence level of 0.95, is no more than 3.1 per cent.

Read more: Fedorov was offered new government post focused on developing country’s technology sector, – Zelenskyy