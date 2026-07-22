Fedorov was offered new government post focused on developing country’s technology sector, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov a new government post linked to the development of the country’s technology sector.

The President announced this in an address on 21 July, according to Censor.NET.

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What will Fedorov be responsible for?

"I had a meeting with Mykhailo Fedorov earlier today. I offered Mykhailo a prestigious position in government that would allow him to bring together the technological sector of our country and ensure its development. Yevhen Khmara’s expertise in security, his combat achievements, technological results and the ‘Alpha’ unit’s diplomatic successes speak for themselves, and this is essential within the framework of our government structures," said Zelenskyy.

The President added that Mykhailo Drapatiy, Yevhen Khmara and other commanders must prepare and submit for approval an updated defence strategy, steps to continue the reform of the corps system, and the fulfilment of those requests from combat commanders for the supply of weapons, drones and equipment, which have been voiced in recent days both at the General Staff Headquarters and in direct communication with the commanders.

Read more: Drapatyi is new Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

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