Fedorov was offered new government post focused on developing country’s technology sector, – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov a new government post linked to the development of the country’s technology sector.
The President announced this in an address on 21 July, according to Censor.NET.
What will Fedorov be responsible for?
"I had a meeting with Mykhailo Fedorov earlier today. I offered Mykhailo a prestigious position in government that would allow him to bring together the technological sector of our country and ensure its development. Yevhen Khmara’s expertise in security, his combat achievements, technological results and the ‘Alpha’ unit’s diplomatic successes speak for themselves, and this is essential within the framework of our government structures," said Zelenskyy.
The President added that Mykhailo Drapatiy, Yevhen Khmara and other commanders must prepare and submit for approval an updated defence strategy, steps to continue the reform of the corps system, and the fulfilment of those requests from combat commanders for the supply of weapons, drones and equipment, which have been voiced in recent days both at the General Staff Headquarters and in direct communication with the commanders.
New Cabinet and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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