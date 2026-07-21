Protest calling for Fedorov’s return and Syrskyi’s dismissal continues in Kyiv for sixth day. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 21 July, Ukrainians took to the streets of Kyiv for the sixth time to protest against the resignation of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent at the scene.

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Demands remain unchanged

Significantly fewer people gathered in Ivan Franko Square in Kyiv today than on previous days. Despite an air raid alert in Kyiv and rain in some areas, people remain at the rally, which is now in its sixth day.

The protesters are demanding that Fedorov be reinstated, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi be dismissed, and Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi be appointed in his place. They say they will continue coming to the square until the authorities respond.

The crowd is also demanding troop rotations and chanting: "MPs, get to work!"

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New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

The Financial Times reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was weighing whether to replace Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi amid protests in Ukraine calling for his resignation.

On 20 July, Zelenskyy held meetings with commanders. He had already spoken with Denys Prokopenko, commander of the National Guard’s 1st Azov Corps; Oleh Apostol, commander of the Air Assault Forces; Ihor Obolienskyi, commander of the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps; Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi and others.

Read more: Logistics Forces Command confirmed Syrskyi’s role in Fedorov’s resignation, then deleted post – Sternenko