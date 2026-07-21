Logistics Forces Command confirmed Syrskyi’s role in Fedorov’s resignation, then deleted post – Sternenko

The Logistics Forces Command has acknowledged that Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi personally helped bring about the resignation of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Volunteer and former adviser to the defence minister Serhii Sternenko drew attention to this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Sternenko on Logistics Forces Command statement

"Even though Syrskyi said only yesterday that he knew nothing about any conflict," he recalled.

According to Sternenko, the Logistics Forces Command also criticised the reform of military supply arrangements.

Watch more: "We want there to be dialogue between people and authorities": Marichka Padalko and Yevhen Klopotenko joined the protest in support of Fedorov. VIDEO

Criticism of military supply reform

"I would also note that Syrskyi turned the supply of brigades into a lever of influence and personally allocated weapons based on loyalty. Assault units could receive ten times more equipment than regular brigades. As for the Logistics Forces Command, these logistics ‘geniuses’ built a system in which drones could take anywhere from one to six months to reach units from manufacturers. They often became obsolete while sitting in warehouses. Sometimes UAVs with a short window of relevance remained in warehouses for a year or more," he stressed.

Sternenko also recalled that the commander of the Logistics Forces is General Karpenko. He is the brother of another Karpenko, who headed Air Command South and was dismissed amid a scandal over the sabotage of air defence in Ukraine’s southern regions.

Read more: Fedorov turns down NSDC post offered by Zelenskyy – FT

Logistics Forces Command deletes post

"The Logistics Forces Command first deleted the mention of Fedorov and has now deleted the entire post. Damn, it looks like it will now take them one to six months to deliver a new post to Facebook," the volunteer remarked, attaching a screenshot of the Logistics Forces Command’s original statement.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

The Financial Times reported that amid protests in Ukraine whose participants are demanding the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering replacing him.

Read more: Protests for Fedorov’s return and Syrskyi’s resignation continue in Kyiv and other cities for fifth day. VIDEO&PHOTOS