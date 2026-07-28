Zelenskyy met in US with manufacturers of ATACMS, HIMARS, F-16s and missiles for Patriot systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the US defence company Lockheed Martin in Washington. The parties discussed expanding cooperation, joint weapons production, technology sharing and the development of projects related to Patriot systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Office of the President.

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In Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of Lockheed Martin, one of the leading defence companies in the United States, with which Ukraine has cooperated for many years.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the company’s support and assistance. During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities to further expand cooperation, including joint production and technology sharing. The president noted that Ukraine has something to share with those helping it protect lives.

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The parties also discussed joint opportunities involving Patriot and other systems. Their teams are already working on specific solutions to move towards joint production as quickly as possible and increase capabilities for protecting lives.

Lockheed Martin manufactures ATACMS, HIMARS, F-16 aircraft, and missiles for Patriot systems.

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