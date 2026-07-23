Zelenskyy following today’s Russian strikes: Partners know which decisions can help, main thing is Patriot missiles

Russia continues to strike Ukraine every day, and our country primarily needs missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

"As of now, three people are known to have been killed in Pavlohrad as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb strike on the premises of an enterprise. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Dozens of people have been injured," he noted.

The Russians also struck Kherson with guided aerial bombs. Apartment buildings and private homes, the regional children’s clinical hospital, and educational institutions were damaged. People were injured.

Russia also struck critical infrastructure in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Missile strikes were launched on the Odesa region.

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Decisions are needed

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia continues to terrorise Ukrainians every day. It uses various types of weapons against Ukraine: guided aerial bombs, missiles, and drones.

"It is critically important that we are able to counter this. Our partners know which decisions can help, and most importantly, there must be no shortage of missiles for Patriot systems. It is important that our partners hear this. We are working around the clock at every level," the president added.

Read more: Dutch Foreign Minister on Patriot missiles for Ukraine: We transferred everything we could