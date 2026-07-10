Dutch Foreign Minister on Patriot missiles for Ukraine: We transferred everything we could

The Netherlands, which has Patriot systems and interceptor missiles in its arsenal, has provided Ukraine with everything it could from its own stockpiles.

Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen made this statement in an interview with Radio Free Europe, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We have already conveyed everything we could. Now—particularly during our talks with President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha—we are trying to figure out how we can work together to encourage other countries to do more," he said.

At the same time, Berendsen stated that the Netherlands has "both the ability and the willingness to continue its support."

"Everything we invest in Ukraine is an investment in our security, particularly thanks to the knowledge, experience, and innovations currently being developed within Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex. But we need to put more pressure on other countries so that they, too, get involved and make their contribution. And we are doing this together with Ukraine," the minister emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine signs Drone Deal with Netherlands – Zelenskyy

What happened before that?

Earlier, the Dutch Ministry of Defense stated that it can no longer provide military aid to Ukraine.