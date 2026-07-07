Ukraine signs Drone Deal with Netherlands – Zelenskyy
Drone Industry
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the signing of a full-fledged Drone Deal agreement with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The document provides for expanded cooperation in drone production, technology development, the exchange of expertise, and arms exports.
The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"A meaningful meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Thank you, Rob, for all the support for our people and the readiness to work together on solutions that will help protect lives. Europe undoubtedly needs its own anti-ballistic capabilities so that the European way of life is fully protected. We discussed what has already been done with partners in this area," Zelenskyy emphasized.
"We signed a full-fledged agreement on cooperation in the drone sector with the Prime Minister — a Drone Deal. There will be even more opportunities for joint production and technology development, and most importantly, greater consistency in the exchange of expertise and arms exports," Zelenskyy said.
The President also expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for the assistance that has helped protect and support thousands upon thousands of lives of our people from Russian attacks.
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