Ukraine proposes drone deal to Netherlands, Zelenskyy says
Ukraine has proposed to the Netherlands a format for a special security partnership agreement — a drone deal. The sides signed a document on the first joint production project on the territory of the Netherlands.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Censor.NET reports.
Documents signed to begin work
"Today, Ukraine proposed to the Netherlands a format for a special security partnership agreement and a bilateral format, our drone deal. This concerns not only drones as such, but the comprehensive development of all capabilities to protect the sky: protection against missiles and drones, the development of electronic warfare, and our joint weapons production. We instructed our teams to work out the details. Just now, we (with Dutch Prime Minister Jetten – ed.) signed documents to begin this work — both on the drone deal and on the first joint production specifically in the Netherlands," the head of state said.
Zelenskyy’s visit to the Netherlands
Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy would pay a visit to the Netherlands on April 16.
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