Netherlands invests 248 million euros in drones for Ukraine, country’s Defense Ministry says

Drone Industry

The Netherlands is allocating 248 million euros for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), Censor.NET reports, citing the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

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As noted, the drones are being produced in the Netherlands and Ukraine.

The role of drones

"Drones play a decisive role on the modern battlefield. Ukrainians are using them with incredible skill to repel relentless Russian attacks. And they are doing this very successfully. Thanks to fruitful cooperation with Ukraine, we are learning directly from this. It also opens up opportunities for our business environment. In this way, close cooperation with Ukraine creates a win-win situation for both countries," the minister said.

Read more: United Kingdom has announced its largest-ever shipment of drones to Ukraine—more than 120,000 by end of year

Drone Line

The Dutch Ministry of Defense added that drones are a key priority in the Netherlands’ military support for Ukraine. Among other things, the Netherlands has contributed to the so-called Drone Line initiative. As a result, Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline have received hundreds of thousands of drones.

Read more: Ukraine and Germany agree €4 billion defence package: hundreds of Patriot missiles, deep-strike and mid-strike drones

Support for Ukraine

According to Yesilgöz-Zegerius, it is logical that much attention is now being paid to the situation in the Middle East.

"However, we must not forget that the war in Ukraine has an even greater impact on security in Europe, and therefore on the Netherlands as well. That is why it is important that we continue supporting Ukraine," she noted.

Read more: Ukrainian weapons account for up to 95% of long-range strikes on enemy – Sybiha