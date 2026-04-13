Ukrainian weapons account for up to 95% of long-range strikes on enemy – Sybiha

Drone Industry

Ukrainian weapons account for up to 95% of long-range strikes on enemy targets. Domestic manufacturers also produce about 1,500 interceptor drones every day.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Development of Ukraine's defense industry

"Today, our own weapons cover three-quarters of our military's needs, and it is our own weapons that account for up to 95% of long-range strikes on the enemy. In the last year alone, we introduced more than 1,300 models of Ukrainian weapons into service. Every day, our manufacturers produce about 1,500 interceptor drones," he said at the opening on Monday of the updated exhibition of defense solutions marking the Day of Ukraine's Defense Industry Workers.

Sybiha stressed that these defense solutions work not only to protect Ukraine but have also proven effective in the Middle East.

Read more: Ukrainian military experts destroyed Iranian drones in Middle East – Zelenskyy

He also said that relevant contracts between manufacturers would be signed after the exhibition is reviewed.

Joint production

In turn, Oleksandr Kamyshin, an adviser to the President of Ukraine on strategic issues, added that the first joint production facility between Ukraine and Germany has started operating under the Build in Ukraine programme.

"By the end of this year, the whole team is working to ensure that there are at least 10 such production facilities in Europe," Kamyshin stressed.

Read more: More than 1,000 Drone Line crews are hitting every fourth target on front, Fedorov says