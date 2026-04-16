Netherlands to invest nearly €500 million in Ukraine’s defense industry

Drone Industry

Under a partnership agreement with Ukraine, the Netherlands will invest €482 million in Ukraine’s defense industrial complex.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said this at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"We have just signed a partnership agreement, and this will be beneficial for Ukraine, for the Dutch, and for Europe. We are investing €482 million in defense. A Ukrainian drone production project will be able to get up and running very quickly. Ukraine needs this to counter Russian aggression," Jetten said.

He also said that the Netherlands would continue supporting Ukraine.

The Dutch prime minister also spoke about the joint development of the defense industry with Ukraine. In particular, he announced the transfer to Ukraine of a ship currently in the harbor of the city of Vlissingen, which he and Zelenskyy will visit together later.

"This ship, which we will see, will become part of the Ukrainian navy. In this way, we are helping not only Ukraine, but the entire European continent," Jetten added.

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As reported earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius announced that her country would allocate €248 million for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.