Ukraine and Estonia signed Drone Deal

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal signed an agreement between the countries on cooperation in the field of unmanned technologies.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ukrinform.

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"We are very glad to see our true allies and friends. Today we signed a Drone Deal between our countries, and I am grateful to all the Estonian people for their great, positive, meaningful support and attitude toward our people throughout all these years," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, the agreement will be not only a practical mechanism for developing cooperation but also evidence of a high level of mutual trust between the countries.

Read more: Zelenskyy to travel to Estonia on June 9 for Nordic-Baltic Eight summit

Zelenskyy is convinced that after the war ends, Ukraine and Estonia will implement a number of joint projects to rebuild Ukraine and strengthen security in Europe.

At the same time, Estonian Prime Minister Michal called the agreement confirmation of Tallinn's long-term support for Kyiv.

"This agreement demonstrates our trust and readiness to develop practical cooperation with Ukraine in the field of unmanned technologies. Estonia will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.

Michal also said that Ukraine's security is the security of all of Europe, so Estonia will continue to help both in the military sphere and on Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union and NATO.

Read more: West’s strategy is to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia, - Estonian Prime Minister Michal