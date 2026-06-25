West’s strategy is to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia, - Estonian Prime Minister Michal

Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal emphasized that the allies' strategy is to continue providing assistance to Ukraine and to deter Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, ERR reports this.

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He emphasized that the allies remain committed to supporting Ukraine and deterring Russian aggression.

"Our strategy remains simple: to provide Ukraine with what it needs and to cut off the oxygen supply to Russia's war machine," Michal later wrote on social media.

The Estonian prime minister noted that Moscow's initial calculations did not pan out due to the solidarity shown by Western countries.

"Ukraine enjoys the support of its allies. Russia wanted Ukraine to collapse and Europe to split apart. Neither of those things happened," he added.

What happened before that?

The first tranche of 3.2 billion euros under the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan program will be disbursed on June 25.

Read more: Russia combines pressure on front and "diplomatic signals," - Estonian intelligence