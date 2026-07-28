Zelenskyy met with Stubb in US and announced important diplomatic meetings in August. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the head of state’s social media accounts.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Dialogue on diplomacy and situation at front

During the talks, the parties exchanged details of their meetings in the United States and discussed the current prospects for diplomacy.

"During my meeting with Alexander Stubb, we exchanged details of our meetings in America and discussed the prospects currently available in diplomacy. It is clear that Russia is suffering heavy losses on the battlefield, while the situation in the Russian economy is also becoming more difficult. Alex noted our successes with long-range sanctions," Zelenskyy reported.

The president also noted that Ukraine was working to strengthen its protection against Russian strikes. He stressed the importance of continuous supplies of missiles for Patriot systems.

See more: Zelenskyy reveals results of talks with Trump: Good meeting, discussed air defence and production of Patriot missiles. PHOTOS

Preparations for new meetings

The parties also separately discussed diplomatic efforts in the near future.

"We also discussed diplomacy. We are preparing for important meetings in August. Thank you, Alex!" the head of state concluded.