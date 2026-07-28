Zelenskyy met with Stubb in US and announced important diplomatic meetings in August. VIDEO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in the United States.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the head of state’s social media accounts.
Dialogue on diplomacy and situation at front
During the talks, the parties exchanged details of their meetings in the United States and discussed the current prospects for diplomacy.
"During my meeting with Alexander Stubb, we exchanged details of our meetings in America and discussed the prospects currently available in diplomacy. It is clear that Russia is suffering heavy losses on the battlefield, while the situation in the Russian economy is also becoming more difficult. Alex noted our successes with long-range sanctions," Zelenskyy reported.
The president also noted that Ukraine was working to strengthen its protection against Russian strikes. He stressed the importance of continuous supplies of missiles for Patriot systems.
Preparations for new meetings
The parties also separately discussed diplomatic efforts in the near future.
"We also discussed diplomacy. We are preparing for important meetings in August. Thank you, Alex!" the head of state concluded.
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Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on 28 July. He is scheduled to attend the national farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham.
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A meeting is also scheduled with senators who co-sponsored Lindsey Graham’s bill on secondary sanctions against Russia, as well as other members of Congress.
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In addition, the Ukrainian president met with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on the same day. The parties discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, diplomatic efforts and further cooperation.
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