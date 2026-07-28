Zelenskyy reveals results of talks with Trump: Good meeting, discussed air defence and production of Patriot missiles. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on 28 July.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by the head of state.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Talks in Washington: key topics of meeting

During the talks, the presidents discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, diplomatic efforts and further coordination between their teams.

Zelenskyy also expressed his condolences to Donald Trump over the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, whom he described as a true friend of Ukraine.

"A good meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we are doing together to protect Ukrainian lives and achieve peace," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

The presidents also separately discussed the possibility of obtaining licences to produce interceptor missiles for Patriot systems.

"We discussed licences to produce interceptors for Patriot systems with the president, as well as some other ideas that could help," the head of state reported.

Read more: Next winter could be very difficult, - Zelenskyy

Diplomacy and further contacts between teams

According to Zelenskyy, the diplomatic process was also discussed during the meeting. The parties agreed that their teams would coordinate the details of further communication.

The Ukrainian president thanked the United States for its support.

According to the Financial Times, Kyiv views the talks as an important opportunity to restore active US military and political support following the start of Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on 28 July. The main topics of the talks included air defence and strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

The Ukrainian president is also scheduled to meet Finnish President Alexander Stubb, attend the national farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham and meet senators who co-sponsored the bill on secondary sanctions against Russia, as well as other members of Congress.

Read more: Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump to begin at 4:30 p.m. and be held behind closed doors – Nykyforov