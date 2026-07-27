Next winter could be very difficult, - Zelenskyy

Next winter could be very difficult for Ukrainians due to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Sky News, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukraine is facing a harsh winter

Commenting on the personnel changes, he noted that the change in the head of government is primarily related to preparations for winter.

"First and foremost, we had to prepare for a very harsh winter, and no one can even imagine what this winter will be like. Of course, it could be difficult or even worse. It will depend on our partners and on us," the head of state clarified.

As Zelenskyy noted, he needed someone in the position of prime minister who was capable of focusing on the energy sector and clearly understanding the future risks facing the country.

Read more: Ukraine must prepare for even more severe Russian attacks on critical infrastructure this winter, - Butusov

"I really needed a prime minister who… knows what we're going to face. And we've done that," Zelenskyy assured.

Personnel changes in the government

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in various cities across Ukraine. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.

On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.

Read more: UK provides Ukraine with equipment for power transmission grids in seven regions – Energy Ministry