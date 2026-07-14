Ukraine must prepare for even more severe Russian attacks on critical infrastructure this winter, - Butusov

In response to Ukrainian strikes on Russian logistics and the Russian Federation’s fuel and energy sector, Russia will intensify its attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The state and society must begin preparing now for a difficult winter and strengthen the self-sufficiency of the energy sector, cities, and the military.

Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment within the National Guard’s 2nd Corps "Khartiia," made this statement in an interview with "UP," according to Censor.NET.

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How Russia responds to Ukraine’s long-range strikes

In his view, when we inflict pain on the enemy, it tries to retaliate in kind. Everyone feels the impact of massive strikes on fuel supply facilities—the state, society, and the military alike. This is a serious challenge.

"Just as we have committed our greatest resources to strategically striking Russian logistics and the Russian fuel and energy complex, so does the enemy respond to us. And it will respond several times more forcefully, because the Russians have a wider range of weapons, as well as greater capabilities for scaling up and producing them.

Whenever we make a strategic move, the enemy responds with proportional, symmetrical actions. Things will be bad in Russia, but it will be tough in Ukraine as well," Butusov is convinced.

See more: DTEK’s specialised equipment and production facilities have been damaged as result of Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO

Ukraine is urged to prepare for a more challenging winter

He noted that since 2022, the enemy has been launching attacks on our fuel and energy sector and logistics.

"We must now prepare the country for the fact that this winter, the enemy will launch even more severe attacks than last winter. We need autonomy: autonomy for our troops, autonomy for our cities, and autonomy for society and the population.

We must prepare for critical crises in the rear resulting from the enemy’s attacks on critical infrastructure. This is a challenge we should have begun preparing for as early as last winter. This is an issue of the utmost importance for every Ukrainian—every entrepreneur, every service member," he concluded.

Read more: Power outages have occurred in four regions due to Russian strikes, 12 power workers were injured following Russian shelling in Donetsk region, - Ministry of Energy