Power outages have occurred in four regions due to Russian strikes, 12 power workers were injured following Russian shelling in Donetsk region, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kherson regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press centre.

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As noted, power company workers are working to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock.

Attack on power workers in Donetsk Oblast

According to the Ministry of Energy, a repair crew came under Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast while carrying out emergency restoration work. As a result of the attack, 12 workers were injured. The injured were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical care.

Power outage due to severe weather