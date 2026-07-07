Power outages have occurred in four regions due to Russian strikes, 12 power workers were injured following Russian shelling in Donetsk region, - Ministry of Energy
As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kherson regions are temporarily without power.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press centre.
As noted, power company workers are working to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock.
Attack on power workers in Donetsk Oblast
According to the Ministry of Energy, a repair crew came under Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast while carrying out emergency restoration work. As a result of the attack, 12 workers were injured. The injured were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical care.
Power outage due to severe weather
- Due to severe weather, 20 settlements in Sumy Oblast remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore service.
- No power restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any updates regarding power supply.
- It is recommended to shift heavy electricity usage to daytime hours today — from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password