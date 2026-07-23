UK provides Ukraine with equipment for power transmission grids in seven regions – Energy Ministry

The United Kingdom has provided Ukraine with a new batch of equipment to support the operation of its power transmission grids. Modern variable-frequency drives have been delivered to energy facilities in seven regions of the country.

The equipment was delivered through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

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The ministry said the total value of the variable-frequency drives provided exceeds EUR 113,000.

The new equipment is expected to help ensure the reliable operation of power transmission facilities, improve their efficiency, and strengthen the resilience of energy infrastructure.

The Ministry of Energy stressed that the variable-frequency drives would help energy workers maintain the stable operation of Ukraine’s unified power system and ensure a reliable electricity supply to consumers.

The ministry also emphasised that the United Kingdom remains one of Ukraine’s key international partners in strengthening energy resilience and systematically supports the Ukrainian energy sector through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

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