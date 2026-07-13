UK has joined EU’s €90 billion programme for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the conclusion of an agreement with the EU that gives British defence companies access to contracts to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the British government and a joint statement by the UK and the EU.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Access to contracts and support for the economy

Starmer announced the agreement upon his arrival in Paris for a meeting of the Coalition of the Resolute. He said the agreement would help strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities whilst also supporting the UK economy and jobs.

The agreement was the result of negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, which were first announced at the European Political Community summit in Armenia in May.

Under this scheme, British companies will be able to take part in tenders funded by a €90 billion EU loan. The British government has stated that this will open up opportunities for investment worth billions and strengthen the country’s defence industrial base.

"By working alongside our European allies, we are stepping up our support for Ukraine and increasing the pressure on Russia. Together, we are sending a clear message: we will stand united against Russian aggression and continue to defend Europe’s security," said Starmer.

Read more: Zelenskyy meets with Starmer’s adviser: UK provides almost £290 million in aid

The joint position of the UK and the EU

The United Kingdom will make a proportionate contribution towards covering the costs associated with borrowing, in line with the value of contracts awarded to British companies.

In a joint statement, the parties emphasised that this agreement demonstrates their shared commitment to Ukraine and the close cooperation between their defence and industrial bases.

The European Union and the United Kingdom also highlighted the interdependent nature of their defence capabilities.

As previously reported, Andy Burnham, who may become the head of the UK government, has stated that London will continue to support Ukraine at the current level.