Zelenskyy meets with Starmer’s adviser: UK provides almost £290 million in aid

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Jonathan Powell, national security adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The parties discussed further support for Ukraine.

"We thank Britain for the decision on a new support package worth almost £290 million.

It is important that our partners note Ukraine’s successes at the front and the results of our middle-strike and deep-strike operations. We discussed the situation on the battlefield, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, and in Russia — the fuel shortage and changes in public sentiment," the statement reads.

Preparations for the NATO summit in Ankara and diplomatic work to achieve peace were also discussed.

"We spoke about potential ways to intensify the process and possible formats for negotiations," he concluded.

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